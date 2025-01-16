'Sleeping' PCB told to appoint Sarfaraz Ahmed as 'mentor' vs India in Champions Trophy: 'He lifted trophy against them'

Team India will meet Pakistan in a blockbuster clash in the Champions Trophy, which begins next month. While Pakistan is hosting the tournament, India will play all of their matches – including knock-out games – in Dubai, owing to security reasons. Interestingly, the two Asian giants clashed in the final of the previous Champions Trophy edition in 2017, too, where Pakistan emerged victorious in a dominant fashion. Sarfaraz Ahmed with Babar Azam during Champions Trophy 2017.(Twitter/@ICC)

Sarfaraz Ahmed led the Pakistan side to victory in the clash, and according to former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, the wicketkeeper-batter should be appointed as the side's mentor for the tournament, and particularly for the clash against India.

Pakistan have been at the receiving end of continuous losses against India in ICC tournament over the years. The last time Pakistan defeated India in an ICC game was in 2021 during the T20 World Cup; since then, the side has faced defeats in the 2022 edition of the tournament, the 2023 ODI World Cup, and again at the T20 edition in 2024.

Basit believes Sarfaraz's suggestions “will work” against India, as he brings with himself the experience of beating the side to lift the trophy. The former Pakistan batter took a dig at PCB for delaying in appointing a mentor, citing Afghanistan's example, too.

“Afghanistan appointed the great Younis Khan as mentor, who is a good choice. People in Pakistan must be sleeping, so is the board. They need a mentor against India, someone who won you the Champions Trophy the last time: Sarfaraz Ahmed,” Basit said on his official YouTube channel.

“In this match, Sarfaraz's suggestions will work. He has the experience of lifting the trophy against them. I won't take anyone else's name. He led the team to victory,” he said further.

India's group

Rohit Sharma's men are grouped with Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. The side will begin its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, and will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on 23.

They will return after a six-day gap for the last game of group stage, taking on the Kiwis. All of India's matches will take place in Dubai.