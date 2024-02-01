 'Small victory' for Sarfaraz Khan, but ‘difficult’ to play 2nd Test; here's why | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'Small victory' for Sarfaraz Khan, but difficult for him to play India vs England 2nd Test; Irfan Pathan explains why

'Small victory' for Sarfaraz Khan, but difficult for him to play India vs England 2nd Test; Irfan Pathan explains why

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 01, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Sarfaraz Khan was named in India's squad for the second Test of the series, following injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighed in on the selection of Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming second Test between India and England at the Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium; after years of being snubbed, Sarfaraz finally made it into the Test squad after KL Rahul was ruled out due to an injury.

Sarfaraz Khan during a match for India A(PTI)
Sarfaraz Khan during a match for India A(PTI)

Despite expressing happiness for Khan's inclusion, Pathan hinted at the challenges the player might encounter in securing a spot in India's playing XI. India's loss in the opening Test had sparked discussions about potential changes in the lineup, with Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion being one of the focal points of attention.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also read James Anderson's comeback chances high in Vizag after critical pitch revelation for India vs England 2nd Test

Pathan suggests that while Sarfaraz Khan has earned his place in the Test squad, securing playing time might prove challenging, given the competition. Rajat Patidar, another contender, has been part of the squad from the beginning and is touted to replace KL Rahul in the playing XI for the upcoming match in Vizag.

"First of all, congratulations to Sarfaraz Khan for getting into the team after a brilliant performance in domestic cricket. This is a small victory for each and every player who is playing domestic cricket and scoring runs. I was really happy as he was selected. However, it would be difficult for him to get into the playing XI as there are players like Rajat Patidar who have been waiting for a long time," Pathan said at an event, as quoted by ANI.

Sarfaraz was a part of the India A squad that faced the England Lions in three tour matches ahead of the start of the series. He smashed 50+ scores in all games, registering scores of 96, 4, 55, and 161 across four innings.

The Mumbai batter had been brilliant in the Ranji Trophy over the past few years, averaging 106.07 in first-class cricket from 2020 until the end of the 2023 season.

Earlier this week, Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out from the squad after they sustained injuries. Sarfaraz, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar were added to India's squad following the duo's departure.

Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test, while Rahul had complained of right quadriceps pain.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On