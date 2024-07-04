New Delhi [India], : The aircraft was full of smiles and a mood of jubilation which brought back the undefeated Team India which conquered the ICC T20 World Cup at Barbados and ended their 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy. Smiles, jubilation and family time: Inside the aircraft which brought back home T20 World Champions Team India

The ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi on Thursday to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and sight of the silverware.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of Team India celebrating their win inside the plane.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8-_Zb5sXBA/?hl=en

Skipper Rohit was enjoying every moment near the trophy, getting clicked with Mumbai mate Suryakumar Yadav. Rishabh Pant, who made a miraculous comeback to the game after a road accident and returned home a world champion, held the trophy in his hands.

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh got themselves busy in clicking some pictures with the trophy that they could forever cherish as memories.

Jasprit Bumrah had his son Angad in one arm and the silverware in the other, holding close to him two things most dearto him. Pacer Arshdeep Singh, the highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament with 17 scalps, also got clicked with his family.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj and spin veteran Yuzvendra Chahal expressed their feelings of happiness while holding the trophy in their hands.

"Have worked hard to get this in my hands. I feel so blessed to hold this along with my squad of 15," said Siraj.

"This feeling you cannot express in words. I am so lucky to have this," added Chahal.

From the hotel, Team India reached the ITC Maurya hotel, where they would stay before their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, Virat, Rohit, Hardik, head coach Rahul Dravid and the Board of Control for Cricket in India president Roger Binny were spotted at the hotel.

A special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy will be cut at the hotel to celebrate the win.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate. After their meeting with PM Modi, Men in Blue will depart for Mumbai for the grand celebratory parade.

