IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Smith reaches Mumbai to join DC squad, to be in quarantine for seven days
Steve Smith arrives for IPL 2021.(Delhi Capitals)
Steve Smith arrives for IPL 2021.(Delhi Capitals)
cricket

Smith reaches Mumbai to join DC squad, to be in quarantine for seven days

The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions in February.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Mumbai
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 02:48 PM IST

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith on Saturday joined the Delhi Capitals squad and will undergo a mandatory seven-day hard quarantine.

The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions in February.

"2 monumental icons in one frame. Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49," the franchise tweeted a picture of the Australian with the Gateway of India in the frame.


The team has already started its training camp. Smith and compatriot Marcus Stoinis will hardly get time to train before DC's opening game against the Chennai Super Kings here on April 10 as the two will undergo a week of hard quarantine.

The prolific right-hand batsman, who joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise in 2019, captained the side in the 2020 edition in the UAE, where they finished last.

At Delhi Capitals, Smith will reunite with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of the side.

This season, DC will be led by swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the absence of injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
steve smith ipl 2021 delhi capitals + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP