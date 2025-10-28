Smriti Mandhana achieves career-best rating, solidifies No.1 spot in women's ODI batting rankings

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday strengthened her status as the No.1 batter in women’s ODI cricket after achieving a career-best rating on the back of an outstanding home World Cup campaign. Smriti Mandhana solidifies her No.1 ranking in ODIs. (AFP)

The 29-year-old left-handed batter scored 109 against New Zealand and 34 not out against Bangladesh in her last two matches and moved to a rating of 828, almost 100 points clear of Australia's Ash Gardner in second (731), who jumped six spots after her unbeaten century against England.

It continues a dream run for Mandhana, who was named ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2025 for her performances in the ODI series against Australia before the World Cup.

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt also moved into the top three with a jump of two spots, courtesy her knocks of 90 and 31.

England’s Amy Jones, meanwhile, entered the top 10 with a four-spot climb to ninth (656), while Annabel Sutherland enjoyed the biggest jump of those in the top 40, moving 16 spots to 16th (613).

Another Indian batter, Pratika Rawal, who will miss the remainder of the World Cup with injury, moved into the top 30 (27th) with a rating of 564.

Spin has played a big part at the tournament and the rankings jumps reflect the work of several to shine.

England's Sophie Ecclestone remains well clear atop the women’s ODI bowling rankings (747), though she has a new rival chasing her in Australian leg-spinner Alana King, who took a seven-wicket haul against South Africa.

King moved five places with a career-high rating of 698, edging her teammate Gardner, who dropped one position to third (689).

Nashra Sandhu of Pakistan was tied for 10th with Proteas left-arm orthodox spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (610), while fast bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Sutherland also made one-spot hops to fourth and seventh respectively.

Another exponent of left-arm orthodox, Linsey Smith was the biggest mover, up 24 spots to 36th (444).

Gardner’s exploits have cemented her No. 1 position in the all-rounder stakes (rating 503), though has a new No. 2 behind her in Kapp, who overtook West Indies’ Hayley Matthews with a rating of 422.

Sutherland’s performances, meanwhile, took her to fourth, with teammate King into the top 10 with a move of three spots to 262.