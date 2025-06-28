Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to enter elite century club after T20I ton vs England, edges past Harmanpreet

Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Saturday, becoming the second Indian to score a ton in a women’s T20I fixture. She achieved the milestone during India’s first T20I vs England, in Nottingham. The India opener reached her maiden T20I ton in 51 balls, which also saw her smack 14 fours and three sixes to get to the landmark. She also slammed a four off Lauren Bell in the 16th over to reach the feat. India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her ton.(AP)

Mandhana eventually lost her wicket in the second delivery of the final over, departing for 112 off 62 balls, packed with 15 fours and three sixes. Receiving a slow length delivery from Sophie Ecclestone, around off, Mandhana went down the ground and miscued it towards extra cover region. Natalie Sciver-Brunt was inside the circle, she ran around and took a simple catch, which India at 202/5. Eventually, the visitors reached 210/5 in 20 overs, setting a target of 211 runs.

Before Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur was the first Indian batter to get a ton in Women’s T20Is. The India skipper achieved the landmark in Providence on November 9, 2018, registering 103 off 51 balls.

She also became the first Indian to get a ton in all formats in women's internationals. She joins an elite list consisting of Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney.

The Indian innings also saw no. 3 batter Harleen Deol make a noteworthy contribution, registering 43 off 23 balls, including seven fours. Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues disappointed, leaving for a two-ball duck.

Opener Shafali Verma failed to convert her start into something substantial. But Deol’s 94-run stand with Mandhana was crucial as it put England on the backfoot.

England did fightback, leaking only 26 off the final three overs, but Mandhana’s ton proved that it was too late. Lauren Bell was the pick among the English bowlers, taking three wickets. But her team’s other bowlers were off the mark. Despite the massive target, England still have a chance to win the match, considering their power-packed batting order.