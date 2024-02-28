Smriti Mandhana draws freakish Virat Kohli portrait with clever 'crown' twist, leaves host scratching his head

During a lively session of ‘Pictionary’ on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) podcast, Smriti Mandhana, the captain of the women's side, hilariously attempted to draw Virat Kohli. In a fun segment, Mandhana took on the challenge by drawing a crown, hoping to lead her competitor, Mr. Nags (Danish Sait), to guess Kohli. Smriti Mandhana (R) poses with her portrait of Virat Kohli alongside Danish Sait(YouTube)

Despite her efforts, ‘Nags’ couldn't guess correctly. Undeterred, Mandhana improvised, drawing a cartoon character reminiscent of Kohli, complete with his trademark beard. The amusing moment elicited laughter from both Mandhana and Nags, as they posed with the drawing. Mandhana playfully apologized to Kohli and Nags for her less-than-perfect artistic skills.

In another hilarious moment from the podcast, Mandhana was taken aback when she discovered the seemingly unrelated hints for Ellyse Perry; mice, fries, peri-peri powder, and football were the clues that ultimately pointed to Perry.

The unexpected connection between these clues left Mandhana amused and impressed by the cleverness of the game.

After a rather forgettable first season, the RCB have made a strong start to the WPL this year. In back-to-back matches against the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Gujarat Giants (GGW), the RCB Women's team showcased their dominance with impressive victories.

Against UPW, Shobana Asha's brilliant bowling performance, which yielded five wickets for just 22 runs, set the tone for RCB's two-run triumph. Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana contributed significantly with half-centuries, scoring 62 off 37 balls and 53 off 44 deliveries, respectively.

In their next match against the Giants, Sophie Molineux shone with the ball, claiming three wickets for 25 runs. Mandhana's explosive batting display, featuring a rapid 43 off 27 balls, including one six and eight boundaries, propelled RCBW to an eight-wicket victory.

Despite being tied on points with defending champions Mumbai Indians Women (MIW), RCBW claimed the top spot on the points table, courtesy of a superior net run rate.

RCB will return to action on action on Thursday when they face the Delhi Capitals, who returned to winning ways earlier this week with a dominant 9-wicket victory over the Warriorz.