Smriti Mandhana had 103 fever night before WPL final, put in serious effort to turn up for RCB: ‘How ill you were’

Smriti Mandhana stood up for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when it mattered the most. In the all-important Women's Premier League (WPL) final against the Delhi Capitals, the left-hander smashed 87 runs off 41 balls to help the franchise chase down the target of 204, and the team went on to win the tournament for the second time. The 29-year-old also shared a 165-run stand for the second wicket with Georgia Voll, which saw the latter score 79. Smriti Mandhana scored 87 runs in the WPL final against Delhi Capitals. (AFP)

However, you would be stunned to learn that Mandhana was very ill the night before the summit clash. She was down with 103 fever, but her hard work and dedication saw Mandhana turning up for the franchise in the final against Delhi, and the fate saw her playing the match-winning knock.

In the dressing room, the RCB coach informed the entire RCB contingent of Mandhana's illness a day before the marquee clash against Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi, and of the RCB captain's hard yards to be fully fit and available.

“Smriti, thank you so much for being such a wonderful captain. And to have turned up for this game without any complaints. I know how ill you were last night. The effort you put in. For people who didn't know, she was at 103 last evening,” said RCB coach Malolan Rangarajan in his dressing room speech.

“She has done whatever she could behind the scenes to be fully fit and available for us. So thank you, Smriti,” he added.

Also Read: Virat Kohli tips his hat to Smriti Mandhana after RCB win WPL for second time: ‘Keep the flag flying high’ Mandhana had a remarkable 2026 WPL campaign, finishing as the leading run-scorer with a haul of 377 runs in nine games at an average of 53.86 and a strike rate of 153.25.

Speaking of the WPL final, Mandhana and Voll were battering the Delhi bowlers all around the park; however, the two batters lost their wickets against the run of play, and the contest went to the final over with RCB needing 10 runs with Radha Yadav and Nadine de Klerk at the crease.

Radha maintained composure to get two boundaries on the third and fourth deliveries, sealing the win for RCB.

Mandhana speaks As soon as the victory was sealed, Mandhana was seen jumping in delight in the dugout, only to be hugged by the rest of the teammates. Before collecting the trophy, Mandhana thanked the fans for supporting the franchise through thick and thin.

“Very pleased. Again, I feel RCB fans are the best fans in the world. Wherever we play, we get a lot of support,” she told the host broadcaster.

“Even for now, they keep waiting. They know that again, I feel whatever we do is for them. And yeah, I mean, three titles in three years for the franchise. I mean, it's amazing,” she added.

RCB's victory was all the more sweet considering Ellyse Perry pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons before the season began.