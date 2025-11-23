Smriti Mandhana postpones wedding after dad falls ill

New Delhi: India’s Women’s ODI World Cup winning cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal have postponed their wedding, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, after Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a medical emergency in Sangli where the event was taking place. Mandhana had announced her engagement to Muchhal shortly after India’s triumphant 2025 World Cup campaign, (Instagram / PTI)

Srinivas was admitted to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli. According to Tuhin Mishra, Mandhana’s manager, the situation escalated quickly. “At breakfast, he started feeling unwell. We waited a little for it to normalise but it was worsening, so we didn’t want to risk it and called for an ambulance. He is currently under observation,” Mishra told reporters in Sangli.

Mishra added that the decision to postpone the ceremony was entirely driven by Smriti’s concern for her father’s health. “Smriti is very close to her father, so she decided that it is better to postpone the marriage indefinitely until he is normal. She wants to see her father doing well before she can proceed,” he said.

Dr. Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital, confirmed that Srinivas experienced pain on the left side of his chest and showed symptoms of a heart attack. “After initial tests and diagnostics, his cardiac enzymes and blood pressure were elevated. He is being monitored, and the new echocardiogram did not show any new findings. But he will need continuous ECG monitoring and, if needed, an angiography,” Dr. Shah told reporters.

Mandhana had announced her engagement to Muchhal shortly after India’s triumphant 2025 World Cup campaign, where the vice-captain and opener finished with 434 runs across nine matches. Their wedding festivities had begun in Mandhana’s hometown, Sangli, with close family and friends in attendance.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, the couple shared a viral moment from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where Muchhal proposed to Mandhana. He later posted the video on Instagram, drawing warm reactions from the cricketing and music communities.