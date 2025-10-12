Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first-ever player to scale Mt.Everest-like peak in women's cricket

2025 has become all the more memorable for Smriti Mandhana. The Indian opening batter achieved a special milestone when she went past the 18-run mark in the Women's World Cup 2025 fixture against Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The 29-year-old has become the first-ever player in the history of women's cricket to score 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year. Mandhana achieved the feat in the eighth over of the innings off the bowling of Sophie Molineux. Smriti Mandhana becomes first player in women's cricket to score 1000 runs in a single calendar year. (AP)

Mandhana achieved the milestone by dancing down the track and smashing the spinner for a six towards long-on. The Indian vice-captain now holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single calendar year, and she achieved the feat in the previous contest against South Africa, surpassing Belinda Clark's tally of 970 runs in 1997.

Mandhana has already scored four centuries and four fifties in 2025. However, her bat hasn't done much talking in the Women's World Cup as she registered scores of 8, 23 and 23 in the previous three matches before the contest against Australia, led by Alyssa Healy.

The left-handed batter is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in women's ODIs, behind Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor. She also holds the joint second-highest number of centuries in women's ODIs, alongside Suzie Bates.

It must be mentioned that the last time Mandhana played against Australia, she set the record for registering the fastest century by an Indian as she achieved the milestone off 50 balls, breaking the record of Virat Kohli (52 balls).

Mandhana is playing her third World Cup, and she was a part of the squad that reached the final in 2017, only to fall short at the final hurdle against England at Lord's Cricket Ground.

What happened at the toss?

Australia captain Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in Vizag. Australia made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Sophie Molineux in place of Georgia Wareham, while India went unchanged for the crucial contest.

India are looking to return to winning ways after suffering a defeat against South Africa earlier this week.

On the other hand, Australia are undefeated in the tournament so far. The Southern Stars' contest against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

Earlier, India defeated Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while the defeat against the Proteas emerged as a jolt out of the blue.