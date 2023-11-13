close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / ‘Sold in range of 27k to 2.5 lakh’: Man held for black marketing tickets of India vs New Zealand WC semi-final tie

‘Sold in range of 27k to 2.5 lakh’: Man held for black marketing tickets of India vs New Zealand WC semi-final tie

PTI | , Mumbai
Nov 13, 2023 10:48 PM IST

A man was arrested for allegedly black marketing tickets of the World Cup cricket semi-final between India and New Zealand.

A man was arrested for allegedly black marketing tickets of the World Cup cricket semi final between India and New Zealand to be played in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Wednesday, a police official said.

India's Virat Kohli, left, talks to Shubman Gill during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup(AP)
India's Virat Kohli, left, talks to Shubman Gill during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup(AP)

Akash Kothari was held from his home in Malad in the northern part of the metropolis by a team of JJ police station, he said. As per Whatsapp messages circulating in various groups, the tickets were being sold in the range of 27,000 to 2.5 lakh, the official said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"He was selling the tickets at four to five times its original cost. He has been charged for cheating and other offences under sections 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code," the official said.

A probe is underway to find out from where he procured these tickets and to see if more people are involved in the racket.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Netherlands Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out