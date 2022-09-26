'Someone walked into my room and...': Taniya Bhatia claims she was robbed in London, slams ECB for lack of security

India women's cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia took to social media on Monday to claim that she was robbed during her stay at a hotel in London during Team India's tour of England for the ODI series. Taniya was part of India's limited-overs squad for the T20I and ODI series which was played between September 10 and 24.

Sharing her story in two tweets on Monday evening, Taniya claimed that "someone" walked into her room at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale and stole her belongings - from cash to jewellery. Taniya lashed out in her tweet at the ECB for the poor security provided to the Indian team.

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe," Taniya said in a tweet.

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well," she added.

ECB are yet to respond to the tweet.

Speaking of the Indian team, they lost the three-match T20I series 1-2 but pulled off a historic ODI series cleansweep against the mighty England side. They won 3-0 with their final win coming at Lord's where the legendary Jhulan Goswami played her last international game for India.

