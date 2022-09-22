'Sometimes, Dinesh becomes a bit too relaxed. But what Rohit did was...': Ex-India teammate reacts to 1st T20I incident

Team India faced a disappointing four-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20I of the series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. Being invited to bat first, India posted a strong score of 208/6 in 20 overs; however, it was an underwhelming outing from the Indian bowlers – especially the pace attack – as the defending world champions chased down the target with four balls to spare. Cameron Green, who opened the innings for the first time in his T20I career, scored 61 while Matthew Wade played a brilliant finishing role, remaining unbeaten on 45 to steer Australia to victory.

India did inflict some damage to the Australia run-chase in the middle-overs when Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav combined to take four wickets between overs 10-14, removing a dangerous-looking Green, as well as Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Jos Inglis. Umesh removed Smith and Maxwell in a single over – both caught-behind.

However, even as Karthik had taken Maxwell's catch, the former seemingly didn't appeal for a review and Rohit playfully grabbed the wicketkeeper's neck, seemingly expressing his annoyance at Karthik's indecisiveness over the DRS call. The video became viral on social media and former India star Robin Uthappa, who has played alongside both, Rohit and Karthik, spoke about the moment during the post-match discussion on Star Sports.

Uthappa stated that Karthik has a tendency to become “relaxed” at times, and it was good from Rohit to warn him. “Sometimes, Dinesh becomes a bit too relaxed. If he knows the batsman is out, he becomes relaxed. But what Rohit Sharma did was good, he warned him, he told him to at least appeal,” Uthappa said.

Karthik has been preferred in the Team India playing XI over young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, a decision that has drawn significant eyeballs. Moreover, Karthik's batting position in the first T20I also didn't sit well with many fans and former cricketers; the wicketkeeper-batter came to bat at no.7 below Axar Patel and was dismissed on 5 off 6 deliveries.

