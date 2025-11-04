Son named after Vinod Kambli, daughter fulfils father's dream by winning World Cup: The Renuka Singh Thakur story

In a small village nestled in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, a father’s long-cherished dream has found its destiny — not through his son, but his daughter. Renuka Singh Thakur, one of the architects of India’s maiden Women’s World Cup triumph, has fulfilled the cricketing aspirations of her late father, Kehar Singh Thakur, who passed away when she was just three years old. India's Renuka Singh celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's Tazmin Brits (R) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final(AFP)

A passionate cricket lover, Kehar Singh had once hoped that at least one of his children would take up the sport seriously. His devotion to the game was so deep that he named his firstborn Vinod Thakur, after former India batter Vinod Kambli, who was a rising star of the 1990s alongside Sachin Tendulkar. But it was his daughter, Renuka, who would go on to make his dream come true.

Renuka, who hails from Parsa village in Rohru tehsil of Shimla district, was the team's opening bowler in India’s 52-run victory over South Africa in the World Cup final on Sunday, helping the nation secure its first-ever title.

Her mother, Sunita Thakur, recalled how Renuka’s love for the sport began in her childhood, long before formal training or recognition came her way.

“Renuka was always passionate about cricket and used to play the sport with boys since childhood,” Sunita said. “As a little girl, she made balls out of cloth and played with a wooden bat on the roadside. My husband loved cricket and wanted one of the kids to take up sports or Kabaddi. Even though he is not with us, my daughter has fulfilled his dreams.”

Renuka’s journey from the lanes of Rohru to the world stage began when her uncle, Bhupinder Thakur, a physical education teacher, recognised her talent and guided her toward professional training.

“My brother-in-law, Bhupinder Thakur, saw Renuka’s talent and said that this girl has potential,” Sunita said. “It was with his support that Renuka got the opportunity to move forward.”

Bhupinder ensured she was admitted to the Dharamshala Cricket Academy, where her natural pace and discipline caught the attention of coaches. That marked the start of a journey that would eventually take her to the Indian national team — and now, to cricketing history as a World Cup winner.

The Thakur family’s home in Parsa turned into a scene of celebration on Sunday, with relatives and neighbours erupting in joy after every South African wicket. On Monday, the family hosted a community feast to celebrate Renuka’s achievement.

Before the final, Sunita had one message for her daughter:

“Play for the country, not for yourself today — and win the World Cup,” she told her over the phone.

Renuka carried that emotion with her into the match, taking the field with a tattoo of her late father’s name on her arm — a tribute to the man whose love for cricket continues to live on through her.