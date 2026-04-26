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‘Sooryavanshi best 15-year-old sportsman ever, Lamine Yamal level talent’: ENG keeper totally mesmerised by the Indian

It’s a huge compliment for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! And he deserves every ounce of it, make no mistake.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 01:59 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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There is not a single day in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doesn’t impress and not draw accolades from current or former cricketers. He is just that good. At the age of 15, he is truly a superstar. Rather, a global superstar, if truth be told.

What a compliment for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!(PTI/Reuters)

On Saturday night, Sooryavanshi scored his first century this IPL season, second overall. Playing at his home ground at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the left-hander put Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers to the sword. He scored his century off just 36 balls and at times even made a seasoned, high-quality fast bowler like Pat Cummins look like a mere mortal.

Also Read: Auqib Nabi’s bubble bursts! With no pace, no variety, no Plan B, is he really the next big thing in Indian bowling?

The entire cricket world has been chanting his name ever since. Rather all the more so since. And now he has drawn comparisons with an up-and-coming football star, Lamine Yamal, who needs no introduction. Those who don’t follow football, Yamal is a playmaker who plays for Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He is all of 18 years and has played more than 100 games for the Catalans and a couple of dozen games for his national team. Today, he is the hottest property in global football.

Ajit Agarkar under pressure!

There are already discussions about whether Sooryavanshi should be fast-tracked into the Indian team. He is a generational talent. Some say he should be called into the team as soon as possible, while others are of the opinion that maybe he needs to be given more time to hone his skills, after all, international cricket is a totally different ball game. This debate is as hot as any debate can be.

By the look of things, Indian selectors, headed by Ajit Agarkar, might crumble under immense public pressure and put him on the flight to Ireland in June, where the team will play two games before their high-profile white-ball tour of England.

What happens in the future we don’t know, but there is no doubt Sooryavanshi completely owns the spotlight at present. He should enjoy this phase of his life as much as he can.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Sooryavanshi best 15-year-old sportsman ever, Lamine Yamal level talent’: ENG keeper totally mesmerised by the Indian
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