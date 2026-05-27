Sooryavanshi fever explodes globally as WWE superstar crowns IPL teen sensation the ‘Chosen One’; Riyan Parag reacts

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is no longer just IPL 2026’s breakout superstar. He has become a global phenomenon. From cricket experts to former players across the world, discussions around the 15-year-old’s fearless batting have only grown louder with every innings. But now, the Sooryavanshi craze has stretched beyond cricket itself, all the way into WWE.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become IPL's newest superstar

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On Tuesday, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre shared a video on Instagram in collaboration with Rajasthan Royals, in which the Scottish wrestler was seen training in the gym, wearing an RR jersey with “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi” printed on the back.

The caption simply read: “Chosen One.”

The two-time WWE champion also tagged the teenage opener in the post.

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While Sooryavanshi is yet to react publicly, Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag quickly joined the fun with a reference to McIntyre’s iconic WWE finishing move, the Future Shock DDT.

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{{^usCountry}} “Omgggggg don’t remember how many future shock ddt’s I’ve hit on 2k,” Parag commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Omgggggg don’t remember how many future shock ddt’s I’ve hit on 2k,” Parag commented. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Royals franchise, meanwhile, seemed to fully endorse McIntyre’s verdict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Royals franchise, meanwhile, seemed to fully endorse McIntyre’s verdict. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Certainly,” the franchise replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Certainly,” the franchise replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How has Sooryavanshi performed in IPL 2026? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How has Sooryavanshi performed in IPL 2026? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi has been one of the biggest faces of IPL 2026’s batting revolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi has been one of the biggest faces of IPL 2026’s batting revolution. {{/usCountry}}

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Bought for INR 1.1 crore at the mega auction, the teenager from Bihar had already generated buzz after smashing a 35-ball century last year in domestic cricket. But this season proved he is far more than just hype.

In 14 matches, Sooryavanshi has scored 583 runs at a staggering strike rate of 232.37, including three fifties and a century.

He is already the youngest player in IPL history to score more than 500 runs in a season.

His tally also includes 53 sixes — just seven short of breaking Chris Gayle’s iconic IPL record of 59 sixes in a season, set in 2012 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, when Rajasthan face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi will have another shot at history.

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A place beyond the 600-run mark now seems within touching distance. More importantly for Rajasthan, however, will be the teenager’s role in helping them reach Qualifier 2, where the Gujarat Titans await.

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