Rajat Patidar eclipsed Sooryavanshi with IPL’s wildest blitz ever, but Kohli’s shell-shocked reaction stole the show

The only moment when the Gujarat Titans briefly looked in the contest came during a tense passage in the middle overs, when Jason Holder’s two-wicket burst in the ninth over handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru a rare reality check. The run rate suddenly dipped as Rashid Khan tightened the screws from the other end. It all culminated in Prasidh Krishna creating not one, but two opportunities in three balls to dismiss Rajat Patidar. Kagiso Rabada dropped the simpler chance, and Patidar made Gujarat pay immediately. Rahat Patidar scored 93 against GT in Qualifier 1

The RCB captain switched into overdrive, finding boundaries at will and punishing anything in his arc. He hammered five sixes and nine boundaries and, at one stage, a century looked inevitable. But with strike drying up late in the innings, Patidar remained unbeaten on a blistering 93 off just 33 balls as RCB piled up a monstrous 254 for five in 20 overs.

Patidar’s knock in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 is now officially the fastest 90-plus score in IPL history. His staggering strike rate of 281.81 surpassed even Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking 103 off 37 earlier this season.

Yet, more than the record itself, it was Virat Kohli’s reaction to one of Patidar’s sixes that truly stole the spotlight.

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