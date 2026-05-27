INR 11 crore worth of damage by Rajat Patidar: RCB skipper turns IPL Qualifier into a public beating

There is a number that does not appear on any scorecard. It will not trend on social media. No broadcaster will flash it on screen between overs. But it may be the most precise measure of what Rajat Patidar did to the Gujarat Titans on the night of May 26 in Dharamsala, and what he did, in the cold language of value, was generate a profit of ₹11.02 crore in 33 balls. Rajat Patidar took the game away from the Gujarat Titans. (AFP)

That is not a metaphor. It is an output. And understanding it requires understanding the weight of everything that preceded it.

The Arithmetic of Pressure GT had finished the league stage with the tournament's best bowling attack. They won the toss at a venue renowned for favouring the side batting second, chose to bowl first, and set their field accordingly. On paper, this was the most hostile environment RCB could have walked into. Shubman Gill's side needed one good session to make the final. They were at home, sharp, and prepared.

At the end of 14 overs, RCB were 140 for 3, an even contest, the last moment of equilibrium in the match. Rajat Patidar was in the middle, 21 off 13 on the board, doing the quiet work of a captain building rather than detonating. And then the detonation came.

Starting with no-balls from Khejroliya in the 15th over, the floodgates opened: 114 runs in the last six overs, almost entirely authored by one man. Patidar was not part of a team effort in those final overs. He was the effort. Everyone else was a bystander with a bat.

Also Read: Rajat Patidar reveals what triggered the beast inside him after ambling to 14 off 10 at one stage against GT

What He Built Nine sixes. Two of them bona fide highlight reels: a back-foot drive over cover off Kagiso Rabada, the tournament's purple-cap holder, that left even Virat Kohli awestruck in the dugout, and a straight extra-cover drive off Rashid Khan, from the crease, as if the world's best leg-spinner were bowling in a net session.

Patidar faced just one dot ball across his entire innings. One. In 33 deliveries against the best attack in the competition, he took a rest exactly once.

His strike rate of 281.81 is the highest ever recorded for any innings of 90 or more in IPL history, surpassing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 103 off 37. RCB finished at 254 for 5, the highest total ever posted in an IPL playoff match, one of only five totals of 250-plus in any knockout T20 match anywhere in the world.

GT, chasing the impossible, were dismantled inside the powerplay. Jos Buttler, their most dangerous striker, made 29 off 11 before being cleaned up by Josh Hazlewood. Both openers were back in the hut with only 27 on the board. RCB won by 92 runs.

The ₹ 11.02 Crore Verdict The WPA Impact Index priced Patidar at ₹11 crore for the season, a retention, the franchise's statement of unconditional faith. On a per-match basis, his cost for this fixture was ₹0.73 crore. Against that, the model returned a total rating-adjusted worth of ₹11.74 crore, a single-match profit of ₹11.02 crore, making him the most valuable player on the field by a distance, ranked first in the match by both worth and P&L.

His batting alone generated ₹5.27 crore of player worth. But it is the captaincy layer that elevates the ledger to something extraordinary. Leading a knockout match with a 93* of this quality, setting the tempo, absorbing the pressure at 140 for 3, then tearing the game apart, earned a captaincy rating of 12 out of 15, contributing ₹6.48 crore independently. The captain did not just bat. He decided the match with his presence, his timing, his calculation, and his nerve.

His display score was 100 out of 100, the model's ceiling. The impact band reads historic/freak. His value efficiency of this match stands at 45.9 impact points per crore spent, a number that justifies every rupee of the retention.

The last eight IPL editions have been won by the side that won Qualifier 1. Patidar did not just win a match. He handed RCB the statistical blueprint of a champion. The ₹11.02 crore is what the system says it is worth. Those who watched it happen already know it is worth more.

Method Note Player valuations in this piece are produced by the WPA Impact Index, a model designed by the author that assigns a monetary worth to each player's performance relative to their auction price. Each match generates a profit or loss figure, the gap between what a player delivered and what a single appearance costs their franchise. Patidar's ₹11.02 crore profit reflects both his batting contribution and a separate captaincy layer that rewards match-defining leadership in knockout cricket.

All monetary figures are model outputs, not actual financial transactions. The WPA Impact Index is an analytical tool for editorial purposes and does not represent official IPL, BCCI, or franchise valuations.