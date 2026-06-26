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‘Sooryavanshi not going to have a lot of long road ahead of him’: Ashwin’s precious advice for the teenage sensation

The former India spinner is right on so many levels. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should enjoy this period in his career because it won't be there forever.

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 10:56 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Former India spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin has a suggestion for teenage batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. And he is not far from the truth. Ashwin says the 15-year-old should enjoy his cricket at present and play for fun because it won't be that way for long. Playing in India colours is full of pressure, and before he knows it, it will turn into work.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should pay heed to what Ashwin has said. (AP)(HT_PRINT)

"He's a 15-year-old kid, who I personally believe should have fun playing the game, just like you would in the gullies from his hometown. He's not going to have a lot of long road ahead of him where he's going to play without pressure. It will eventually catch up, because it will turn into being work, but as of now, I would love for him to have fun and entertain all of us," Ashwin said on BBC's Stumped podcast.

Also Read: Waiting game begins: Only injury or irrational call will see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make India debut in 1st Ireland T20I

Ashwin also said the possibility of Indian players playing in franchise leagues other than the Indian Premier League is not strong at present. Only the retired and out-of-favour players like Ashwin have been handed some kind of leeway. He is currently playing in Major League Cricket in the United States of America. "The honest answer is no [on the possibility of the participation of Indian players]. Whether you agree to it or not, the economic model means a lot to the game, and the IPL is standing at the cusp of probably having a valuation that's more than some of the other leagues.

"The IPL is able to retain the quality of players, local players especially, and Indian players are heavily marketable in the country. Enabling them to move on to another league, especially when they're contracted to play for their country, I don't think it's going to happen. But you will see one-off cricketers here and there who will turn up and play in some of these leagues," he said.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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