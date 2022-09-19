'Sorry Chhetri, you deserve...': Uthappa reacts after video of Bengal Governor 'pushing' Bengaluru FC captain goes viral

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has extended his support to veteran footballer Sunil Chhetri after a video of West Bengal governor La Ganesan Iyer pushing the Bengaluru FC captain became the talk of the town on social media. Under the leadership of talismanic forward Chhetri, Bengaluru FC scripted history on Sunday by clinching their first-ever Durand Cup title in Kolkata. Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC upstaged Mumbai City FC in the final of the Durand Cup 2022 to lift the famous trophy at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

However, Chhetri and Bengaluru's monumental win in the celebrated tournament was overshadowed by an unfortunate incident from the post-match presentation. In a viral video from the post-match ceremony, West Bengal Governor Ganesan was seen pushing Chhetri while posing for a photograph with the Durand Cup trophy.

At a time when the politician is facing the wrath of the fans on social media, former India batter Uthappa has come out in support of Chhetri, who added the Durand Cup title to his trophy cabinet. “That’s just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry @chetrisunil11 you deserve so much better than this!!,” Uthappa shared his views on the microblogging site. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter recently announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

The flamboyant stroke-maker was a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning team. Uthappa played 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 14 T20Is for Team India. Former Indian opener and full-time cricket pundit Aakash Chopra has also slammed the West Bengal governor for his questionable antics during the post-match presentation.

Talking about the match, Chhetri & Co. outclassed Mumbai City 2-1 to clinch their maiden Durand Cup title at the Salt Lake Stadium. Siva Sakthi (10th minute) and Brazilian Alan Costa (61st) were on target for the Bengaluru FC side while Apuia netted the consolation goal for Mumbai City in the summit clash.

