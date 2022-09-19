Home / Sports / Football / Watch: Minister pushes away Sunil Chhetri for obstructing his view for a photo, gets slammed on Twitter; ‘Shameless…’

More than the memorable win for the Bengaluru FC, there was a certain video that went viral all over the internet where the Governor of West Bengal, La. Ganesan Iyer, was seen pushing away Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri for a photograph with the trophy.

ByHT Sports Desk

Bengaluru FC finally added the one Indian football trophy that was missing from their elusive cabinet after they beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the impressive summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday to win the prestigious Durand Cup. The victory marked a completion of a set for Simon Grayson's side, who have previously lifted the trophies in I-League (2014 and 2016), Federation Cup (2015 and 2017), Super Cup (2018) and the Indian Super League (2019). However, more than the memorable win for the Bengaluru FC, there was a certain video that went viral all over the internet where the Governor of West Bengal, La. Ganesan Iyer, was seen pushing away Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri for a photograph with the trophy.

The incident happened after the match, during the trophy-presentation ceremony. La. Ganesan was standing slightly behind Chhetri when the Bengaluru captain was being handed over the trophy and asked for a photograph from the press. It was then spotted that the minister pushed Chhetri to make his way to the middle to pose for the photograph with the trophy.

ALSO READ: Will take a break from politics while AIFF president: Kalyan Chaubey

The act did not go down well with football fans on social media, who slammed the minister for his "shameless behaviour".

Taking about the match, Sivasakthi Narayanan put Bengaluru ahead in the final in the 10th minute of the game before Apuia nullified the lead. But Mumbai City's inability to defend well in set pieces troubled them yet again as Alan Costa headed home the winner from a Chhetri corner to hand Bengaluru the lead and subsequently the trophy.

