Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly could be discharged on Tuesday

Sourav Ganguly could be discharged on Tuesday

Ganguly had an “uneventful” night and check-up echocardiography was done today to check his heart function, the Woodlands Hospital said in its latest medical bulletin.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Kolkata
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly during a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly during a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)
         

Former India captain and cricket board president Sourav Ganguly may be discharged from hospital on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Woodland Hospital CEO Rupali Basu said deferring angioplasty now has been deemed a safer option.

Basu said the nine-member medical panel formed to treat Ganguly, 48, following a heart attack on Saturday, met on Monday morning. Inputs were also taken on Zoom and on the phone from other experts including cardiac surgeons Devi Shetty and Ramakant Panda, cardiologist Samuel Mathew, Samin K Sharma, dean of international clinical affiliations and professor of medicine at Mt Sinai Hospital, New York, and interventional cardiologist Aswin Mehta, said Basu.

“The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis a vis at an immediate later stage,” said Basu. “The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty is​deemed to be a safer option and Mr Ganguly is stable without any chest pain and is on very optimal medical management. The family members (of Ganguly) were also present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan,” said Basu.

“Treating doctors will be keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures daily at home once discharged,”said Basu.

