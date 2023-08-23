Sourav Ganguly's verdict on India's Asia Cup squad, warns World Cup contenders with 'Bumrah' remark

With Jasprit Bumrah back to his best in his first white-ball series for India in 11 months, legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly is convinced that the Indian team is a title-winning side ahead of the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup. Two-time world champions India are boosted with the returns of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

Ganguly has welcomed the return of Bumrah(AFP-PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Rahul and Iyer are set to look after India's middle-order concerns with Suryakumar Yadav and rising star Tilak Varma, senior pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to complement a fit-again Bumrah in the Indian pace attack at the showpiece event. Talking about India's star-studded squad in the lead-up to the continental tournament, former Indian skipper, Ganguly feels Rohit Sharma and Co. are ready to become world-beaters at the grandest stage of them all.

ALSO READ: Venkatesh Prasad poses with Suniel Shetty, takes cheeky dig at himself in ‘secretly prayed’ message for KL Rahul

'Jasprit Bumrah is back'

Speaking to Star Sports after India announced its 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, former captain Ganguly discussed the quality of the current Indian side. "It’s a very strong team. Bumrah is back, which makes the team even stronger. The bowling attack is very good – Shami, Bumrah, Siraj. You can’t get a better fast bowling attack. And the spin, Jadeja, the wrist spinner. Top batters. India is a fantastic side, who just have to turn up and play good, determined cricket during the Asia Cup and the World Cup," Ganguly said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Bumrah, India have named pacer Prasidh Krishna, who recently made his comeback to international cricket in the Ireland series. India's pace attack will also feature all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. India have dropped senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are the spin-bowling options for the Men In Blue. Interestingly, Kuldeep is the sole wrist-spinner in India's 17-member squad.

Bumrah in action before Asia Cup

Speedster Bumrah is leading the second-string Indian side in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Ireland. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Ireland series. Pace ace Bumrah is the joint-highest wicket-taker against Ireland in the series. Bumrah and Co. will hope to complete a series whitewash of Ireland in the upcoming 3rd T20I on Wednesday. Earlier, pacer Bumrah returned with match-winning figures of 15 for 2 as India crushed Ireland to take a 2-0 lead over the hosts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON