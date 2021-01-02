e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Sourav Ganguly is stable, I’ve spoken to his family’: Jay Shah

‘Sourav Ganguly is stable, I’ve spoken to his family’: Jay Shah

“I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of Sourav Ganguly. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” Shah tweeted.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:18 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
File photo of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jai Shah
File photo of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jai Shah(PTI)
         

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday provided a health update on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and said the former India skipper is stable and is responding well to treatment.

The 48-year-old was on Saturday hospitalised at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain.

“I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” Shah tweeted.

 

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also took to Twitter to wish Ganguly a speedy recovery.

The International Cricket Council also wished him a quick recovery. “Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!” ICC wrote.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the BCCI president said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital.

“Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source said.

Ganguly had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state’s Governor upon invitation. “If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that,” said Ganguly.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In