'Sourav knew I spoke English well. He asked me...': Ex-India star's unheard 'Steve Waugh' story from 2001 Kolkata Test

Wednesday (March 15) marked 22 years of India's glorious triumph against Australia in a Test match in Kolkata, that ended the Steve Waugh-led side's 16-match winning streak. India emerged victorious from the jaws of defeat; the side was bundled on 171 after the Aussies posted a strong score of 445 in the first innings. The visitors enforced a follow-on on the Indian team and the duo of VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) forged an incredible 376-run stand for the fifth wicket, as India eventually declared their second innings on 657/7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing 384 to win, Australia were bowled out on merely 212 with Harbhajan Singh picking six wickets; India not only ended Australia's winning streak but went on to win the series 2-1, defeating the visitors by two wickets in the deciding Test in Chennai.

Also read: Watch: 'Isko brand banaane aate hain, ye brand banaayega' - Shahid Afridi destroys Shoaib Akhtar with savage dig

22 years after the memorable victory at the Eden Gardens, one of the members of the victorious Indian squad – Hemang Badani – revealed an unheard story about the side's win in the game. Badani, who had come on as a substitute fielder in the game in place of Nayan Mongia, revealed how Sourav Ganguly asked him to sledge the Australia batters on the final day of the Test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On day five our keeper Mongia got injured and yours truly was on as a substitute fielder and Sourav knowing that I was one of the few who could speak English well asked me to make it tough for the Aussies,” Badani wrote on his official Twitter profile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I hadn’t even made my test debut then and imagine I was going hard at their Skip who had played over a 100 test games and I was lucky enough to be a part of his dismissal. Haven’t been a part of any better cricket match than this. Fabulous cricket and great memories for me,” wrote Badani further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Badani took the important catch of Steve Waugh off Harbhajan's delivery in the second innings, that led to the side's collapse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON