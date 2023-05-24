Sourav Ganguly lambasts Kohli fans for 'twisting' his tweet on Shubman Gill, says ‘Get someone responsible…’

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is rarely the one to react to social media trolling, broke the pattern in grand style by slamming those trying to "twist" his tweet on Shubman Gill. Ganguly heaped praise on Gill after the Gujarat Titans opener slammed his second century of IPL 2023 to help the defending champions chase down 198 in 19.1 overs and knock the Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the tournament.

RCB player Virat Kohli with former cricketer Sourav Ganguly after the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore(PTI)

GT, who had already qualified for the playoffs as the top-ranked team, spoilt RCB's party and helped MI sneak through all thanks to Gill's sublime batting. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls overshadowing Virat Kohli's 101 not out off 61 balls. This was Gill's second century in this edition. He had earlier smashed his maiden IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ganguly, who is known to be a huge fan of Gill, took to Twitter after the GT vs RCB last league-stage match and talked about the talent the league unearths. “What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament,” the former BCCI president wrote.

Fans, however, misunderstood Ganguly's tweet and thought the former India captain deliberately did not mention Kohli's name. Many also perceived the "two centuries" part as Ganguly's praise for MI all-rounder Cameron Green, who had also slammed a century in the afternoon game on the same day.

After receiving heavy backlash for not mentioning Kohli's name or talking about his century in the same match, Ganguly hit back a couple of days later with a hard-hitting tweet.

"Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet, understand English .. if don’t please get someone responsible to explain," Ganguly wrote clearly pointing out that the two centuries part was not for Gill but in fact, he was talking about Gill's twin IPL centuries this year.

The former India opener's clarification also made it clear that he his tweet had nothing to do with Kohli.

Ganguly and Kohli have been pitted against each other ever since the latter stepped down as India's Test captain. This happened after Kohli was removed as ODI captain. Ganguly was the BCCI president then and Kohli after stepping down as captain said the board and selectors did not have proper communication with him.

Former India chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma, however, in a sting operation conducted by Zee News dismissed that and talked about the different versions of Kohli and Ganguly.

The tension between the two was evident when RCB took on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. Ganguly, who is the mentor of DC, walked past Kohli during the post-match handshakes ceremony, leaving fans irked. The duo, however, shook hands and greeted each during second-leg.

