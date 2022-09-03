Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly pulls out of Legends League Cricket

Sourav Ganguly pulls out of Legends League Cricket

Published on Sep 03, 2022 02:21 PM IST

In a letter addressed to the League, Sourav Ganguly wished his cricketing colleagues all the best for the benefit match and the Legends League Cricket.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has decided to pull out of the Legends League Cricket one-off charity match for the Indian Maharajas against Eoin Morgan-led World XI on September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In a letter addressed to the League, Sourav wished his cricketing colleagues all the best for the benefit match and the league. “I would like to convey my best wishes for your Legends League initiative. It's a wonderful idea of bringing retired cricketers back on the cricket field and engaging with fans across generations. I am thankful to you for offering me an opportunity to play in the one-off Legends League game at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on the September 16, 2022," he wrote.

He further added, “However due to my professional commitments and continuous work with cricket administration, I will not be able to take part in this game. I am sure the fans are eagerly looking forward to this league and there will be large crowds at the stadium. The league is bringing together the stalwarts of the game and I am sure there will be exciting cricket on display. I will be there at the Eden Gardens Stadium watching the match.”

With this benefit match, the league aims to celebrate the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the entire proceeds of the match will be donated to Kapil Dev’s Khushii Foundation; for supporting girl child and their education.

“We respect Sourav’s decision and Legends League Cricket is here to celebrate the greatness of these cricketing greats in the best possible manner. And we are glad that Sourav even if he is not playing, will be an intrinsic part of this benefit match with his presence to cheer the Legends when they take field for the cause on September 16,2022,” said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder Legends League Cricket.

Cricketing greats from 10 nations will be part of this special benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants to raise funds for the noble cause

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

sourav ganguly
