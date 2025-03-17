Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sourav Ganguly pulls up Rohit Sharma for India's decline in Tests: 'Don't know if he'll continue. If he's hearing me...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2025 03:57 PM IST

Former captain Sourav Ganguly is critical of Rohit Sharma's captaincy and batting in Tests, which reflects in India's recent poor show in red-ball cricket.

Sourav Ganguly is not at all happy with India's recent decline in Test cricket, saying the team's red-ball form is a concern in the wake of a poor season. India played 10 Tests across five months against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia, winning just three. Under Rohit Sharma, India beat Bangladesh 2-0, but in a shocking turn of events, were whitewashed by New Zealand at home before losing a 1-0 advantage in Australia. From winning the series opener in Perth, India lost the five-match affair 1-3, eventually surrendering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years.

Sourav Ganguly (L) wants Rohit Sharma to find ways and arrest India's slide in Test cricket(AFP Images)
Sourav Ganguly (L) wants Rohit Sharma to find ways and arrest India's slide in Test cricket(AFP Images)

As vocal as Ganguly is about Rohit and his white-ball skills as captain and batter, the former BCCI chief captain is worried about the Indian captain's form in red-ball. With India having already endured a horror tour Down Under, leading to them missing the World Test Championship final, Ganguly has urged Rohit to think deep and think hard ahead of another gruelling five-Test series in England starting June.

"What has surprised me is his form in red ball over last 4-5 years. A player of his stature and ability, he can do much better than what he has done. He must put on his thinking cap because we have 5 Tests against England and that's going to be another hard series. Just like the way it was in Australia. It's going to seam; it's going to swing. India need him to perform in the red ball but in white ball, he is one of the greatest ever," Ganguly, the former India captain, said during Trailblazers 3.0, by RevSportz.

Rohit Sharma has to find a way, insists Sourav Ganguly

As someone who revolutionised Indian cricket as captain, Ganguly wants to see the same ruthlessness back in the Indian team. The type that existed when he was in charge or when Virat Kohli led India to success all over the world. With a report emerging that Rohit is set to continue as India's Test captain for the tour of England, it's evident that the skipper is not giving away playing in whites just yet. But while Rohit in white-ball cricket has been exemplary, leading India to a T20 World Cup win last year and a Champions Trophy triumph last Sunday, Ganguly wants Rohit to make amends before it gets too late.

"Leadership is very important. I have always said that Rohit Sharma is a fabulous captain. Because that's what I see, that's what I notice when he is captaining India. I've seen him captain Mumbai Indians. I have captained India for so many matches so I can see the traits in a captain," Ganguly added.

"I'm not surprised that he's taken the side to greater heights in white ball. I don't know whether he's going to continue playing Test cricket but if he is hearing me, he should take the responsibility of turning things around in red-ball. India are not good at red-ball at the moment and they need to look at it, find a way to play well in England because that's going to be a very important five-Test series. Rohit has to find a way to get this team going."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On