Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Australia eliminate India to qualify for WTC final, reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years with 3-1 series win

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 05, 2025 08:56 AM IST

India will miss the WTC Final for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2019.

Team India will miss out on a place in the World Test Championship final for the first time since the tournament's inception, as the side faced a 6-wicket defeat to Australia in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday. The loss meant Australia win the series after 10 years, claiming a 3-1 victory to secure their place in the final, where they meet South Africa.

India's Virat Kohli (L) walks off the ground after being bowled by Australia's Scott Boland (C)(AFP)
India's Virat Kohli (L) walks off the ground after being bowled by Australia's Scott Boland (C)(AFP)

This will be Australia's second-successive final, having defeated India in the previous title clash in 2023.

India's batting woes resurfaced at the SCG again, as they were bowled out for just 185 in the first innings and could only muster 157 in their second innings. Despite a valiant effort with the ball, dismissing Australia for 181 in the first innings, the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the second ultimately proved costly.

Bumrah, who had been leading the team as stand-in captain for the final Test, was sidelined by a back spasm, leaving India with a weakened bowling attack. The Australians seized the opportunity, reaching their target with 6 wickets to spare on the final day in Sydney.

Resuming on 141-6 on Day 3, India hoped to extend their 145-run lead, but Australia dominated right from the word go. Pat Cummins (3/44) struck early, removing Ravindra Jadeja for 13 and Washington Sundar for 12, reducing India to 157-8.

Bumrah did arrive to bat, but his stay was short-lived as Scott Boland dismantled the tail, taking two wickets in quick succession, including that of Bumrah. Boland, playing his second consecutive Test as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood, finished with remarkable figures of 6/45, taking 10 wickets in the match.

Hosts survive early hiccups in chase

Australia made an electrifying start to their run-chase, with Sam Konstas leading the charge aggressively. However, Prasidh Krishna struck early, removing Konstas who had played one shot too many, top-edging a delivery that was caught by Washington Sundar at cover.

The Australians faced an early wobble, losing Marnus Labuschagne (6) and Steve Smith (4) cheaply, giving India a glimmer of hope. But Usman Khawaja (41) steadied the ship, and alongside Travis Head and Beau Webster, guided Australia to a brilliant Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory – their first since the 2014/15 series.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
