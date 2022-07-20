Sourav Ganguly reacts to reports of his participation in Legends Cricket League Season 2

After the inaugural season of Legends Cricket League received immense popularity, all eyes are on its second edition which takes place in September this year. And adding to the excitement of season 2 is the addition of some of the biggest legends of world cricket. The tournament has already finalised the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Irfan Pathan and many more. Earlier in the day it was also reported that Shane Watson, Matt Prior and Romesh Kaluwitharana have been roped in as well, adding to the star attraction of the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the one name that was doing the rounds which will not be participating in former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Amid rumours that Ganguly will return to the cricket field once more, the BCCI president called the reports untrue and mentioned that he is not participating in the tournament. "I am not a part of any Legends League. The news is not true," Ganguly told PTI.

Ganguly, who retired from international cricket in 2008 has stayed away from making returns to cricket. In 2015, Ganguly did feature in the three exhibition matches in the USA between Sachin's Blasters and Warne's Warriors but his appearances have been very limited. While most of the retired players have either been playing in the Road Safety World Series and other league, Ganguly has stuck to his duties – be it broadcasting, coaching in the IPL or functioning in the BCCI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In January of 2021, Ganguly suffered a mild heart attack, because of which he had to be hospitalised and undergo angioplasty. In between, Ganguly did feature in an exhibition match between BCCI Board President's XI and Secretary's XI, which was played on the eve of the Board’s 90th Annual General Meeting in December last year. Ganguly captained the President's XI which lost the match by one run to Jay Shah-led Secretary XI.

Last week, more cricket icons such as Bret Lee, Yusuf Pathan, Joginder Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S. Badrinath, Stuart Binny, and Asghar Afghan confirmed their participation.

"Addition of these iconic players for the Season 2 of Legends League Cricket have taken up the excitement to the next level among fans. We welcome them to the Legends team and looking forward to watch them recreate the magic again on the field providing enhanced entertainment to the viewers," Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON