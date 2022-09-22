'If my daughter wants to play cricket...': Sourav Ganguly reserves ultimate praise for India great

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was all praise for veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will bid farewell to international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing white-ball series between India and England. Giving a memorable farewell to retiring Jhulan, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India has already secured the series by defeating England in back-to-back matches.

Skipper Harmanpreet smashed a match-winning century to help India register a comfortable 88-run win in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. With the massive win over the Lionesses, the Indian women's team has sealed their first series win over England since 1999.

Indian pacer Jhulan will bid adieu to the game after playing the third and final ODI of the bilateral series on Saturday. Congratulating the veteran Indian pacer on what has been a remarkable international career, BCCI president Ganguly hailed Jhulan as an absolute legend of the game.

“Jhulan Goswami is an absolute legend. She has taken the most wickets in the history of women's cricket. She is from Bengal Chakdah. I have a very cordial relationship with her. I had a lot of discussions with Jhulan Goswami regarding women's cricket development. I had a chat with Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur as well,” Ganguly said during an event in Kolkata.

"I am very happy for Jhulan. She is almost 40. She has had a remarkable career. Every sportsman's and sportswoman's life comes to an end. That is what sport is. But what Jhulan will leave is a rich legacy. She is a role model. She is finishing at Lord's. And finishing at Lord's is a dream," the BCCI president said.

With more than 350 international wickets to her name, Jhulan will retire from the game as the highest wicket-taker in women's cricket. Senior pacer Jhulan has taken the most number of wickets in the history of women's ODI cricket.

The 39-year-old has been a part of India's squad in six 50-over World Cups. "If my daughter wants to play cricket, I would suggest her be like Jhulan but unfortunately, She is not playing cricket. I wish her all the best," Ganguly added.

