Home / Cricket / 'Her inswingers challenged me as well': Rohit Sharma's special tribute to 'legend' Jhulan Goswami ahead of her swansong

'Her inswingers challenged me as well': Rohit Sharma's special tribute to 'legend' Jhulan Goswami ahead of her swansong

cricket
Published on Sep 18, 2022 05:57 PM IST

The 39-year-old bowler is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket in a career spanning more than two decades.

Jhulan Goswami and Rohit Sharma(ANI | Twitter)
Jhulan Goswami and Rohit Sharma(ANI | Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Legendary Jhulan Goswami is set to play her last series, 22 years after having made her debut for India. The veteran will be retiring at the end of the three-match ODI series in England, with the Lord's game being her final one. The 39-year-old bowler is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket in a career spanning more than two decades. Also Read | 'I'll give you proper reason': Rohit Sharma explains why Umesh returned after 3 and a half years as Shami's replacement

Having made her International debut in 2002, Jhulan retired from T20s in 2018, and played her last Test in October 2021. She returns to bolster the Indian pace attack one final time in England. The bowling great last played for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year before sustaining a side strain ahead of the final group match. Overall, she has played 12 Tests, 68 T20Is and 201 ODIs including six World Cup appearances.

While the women's team plays its 50-over assignment in England, the Rohit Sharma-led men's side hosts Australia before the hotly-anticipated World T20 next month. Before the first T20I versus Australia, Rohit paid special tribute to Jhulan and revealed how her inswingers troubled him at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Jhulan Goswami is a legend, she has shown lots of passion for the country, it's an inspiration and learning for all the youngsters in the country - her inswingers has challenged me as well at NCA," said Rohit in the pre-match press conference in Mohali on Sunday.

With Jhulan bidding farewell to international cricket, Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she wants to give a memorable farewell to the pace veteran.

"When I debuted, she was the captain and it is a great opportunity for me to lead the last ODI she plays. We will be trying to create some great moments for her so that she can take back good memories from it," said Kaur in a press conference earlier this week.

Harmanpreet said nobody can fill Goswami's place, recalling how she used to practise hard. She also mentioned how many players took up the sport looking at her, adding that the team would do its best to make it a special occasion for her.

"She bowls two-three hours, which hardly a few do. She is a great example for all of us. There are many who have started playing by looking at her. Even I looked at how she prepares before games and her mindset before a match is learnt from her. I am lucky to have seen her, worked closely and spent time with her," Kaur said.

"We are talking about it being her last tournament. It would be very special for her and for us. We would try to create some great moments for her so she can go back with some special memories."

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
jhulan goswami rohit sharma indian cricket team + 1 more
jhulan goswami rohit sharma indian cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out