Home / Cricket / 'I'll give you proper reason': Rohit Sharma explains why Umesh returned after 3 and a half years as Shami's replacement

'I'll give you proper reason': Rohit Sharma explains why Umesh returned after 3 and a half years as Shami's replacement

cricket
Published on Sep 18, 2022 04:10 PM IST

India captain Rohit Sharma gave an elaborate answer behind the thought process of bringing Umesh back, who landed in Chandigarh on Sunday morning.

Rohit has explained why Umesh returned after 3 and a half yrs as Shami's replacement for the Australia series&nbsp;( AP and PTI )
Rohit has explained why Umesh returned after 3 and a half yrs as Shami's replacement for the Australia series ( AP and PTI )
ByAritra Mukherjee, Mohali

Umesh Yadav's return to the Indian T20I side after 43 months - he last played against Australia in February 2019 - for three-match T20I series against Australia as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19, has raised a few eyebrows. With the World Cup less than a month away, India went back to a pacer who hasn't been in the limited-overs scheme of things for almost half a decade now.

When asked in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I against Australia, India captain Rohit Sharma gave an elaborate answer behind the thought process of bringing Umesh back, who landed in Chandigarh on Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: Umesh Yadav lands in Chandigarh after SOS call, likely to play 1st T20I vs Aus

"Yeah, I'll give you a proper reason," Rohit said on Sunday while replying to a Hindustan Times query. Rohit went on to explain why the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj were not considered.

"There were a few options. A few of them are injured like Prasidh is injured. Siraj has been in the county. We do not want him to fly all the way, maybe play one or two games. That won't be fair... And obviously, with Shami, an unfortunate incident happened. Avesh was quite sick in the Asia Cup, and he needs some time to recover. So you know from the fitness point of view, he needed some time to go and rebuild his fitness bowling," Rohit added.

Umesh was Kolkata Knight Riders' star performer in this year's IPL, picking up 16 wickets with the new ball. The veteran right-arm seamer proved to be a match-winner for English County side Middlesex in the Royal London Cup - England's domestic one-day tournament before being side-lined by a muscle injury on his thigh.

He underwent month-long rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and was only considered for selection after getting a clean chit from the NCA physios.

“Guys like Shami who have played for a long time don't need to be playing that particular format to be considered. They have proven themselves as a player wherever in whatever format they have played. And we understand the quality they bring. It's the new guys, you know, whose performance is keenly watched,” Rohit said.

"Guys like Shami and Umesh, if they're fit and fine, they will be called back. We don't need to look at the format. And we saw how Umesh bowled in the IPL. He gives us an option to use him up front. He swings the new ball up front. So yeah, that was the thought... pretty, pretty simple actually. There was not much of a discussion for us. And keeping in mind that, you know, the World Cup is around the corner, we've tried a lot of players and we've seen what each of those players will bring to the table. And we are very much clear about our thought process and how we want to move forward," Rohit added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aritra Mukherjee

    Aritra Mukherjee, who happens to be a journalist, is in an eternal relationship with food and sleep. He can, however, sacrifice both or at least the latter for his love-affair with cricket. 'He said,' 'he added,' 'he signed off' are some of his favourite phrases. When not juggling between food, sleep and cricket, he wastes time by surfing OTT platforms.

Topics
rohit sharma umesh yadav india vs australia + 1 more
rohit sharma umesh yadav india vs australia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out