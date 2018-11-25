Sourav Ganguly reveals hilarious conversation with Pervez Musharraf regarding MS Dhoni

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that MS Dhoni is a ‘champion’ and ‘like everyone else he has to perform’ to maintain his position in the side.Dhoni has been at the centre of a lot of discussion lately with the selections opting to rest the veteran wicket-keeper for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia.

“He’s another champion... Fantastic career for 12-13 years since winning the World Twenty 20. Just like everyone else he has to perform. There’s one must in life: whatever job you do, wherever you are, whatever age you have, how much experience you have, you have to keep performing at the top level otherwise someone else will take your place,” Ganguly said when asked about MS Dhoni, who has not been in the best of form for some time now.

“I wish him (Dhoni) all the luck because we want champions to go on a high, whenever he goes. I still feel he can hit the ball in the stands. He’s a phenomenal cricketer,” Ganguly said.

Remembering President Pervez Musharraf’s admiration of Dhoni during 2006 tour, the Kolkata lad said: “I still remember Pervez Musharraf asking me from where did you get him?”

‘I told him he was walking near the Wagah border and we pulled him in’,” Ganguly said in a lighter note.

Asked about his take on the 2019 World Cup lineup, Ganguly said: “I am not a selector but I expect 85-90 per cent of the current team will play in the World Cup.”

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 21:35 IST