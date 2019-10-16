Sourav Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan Singh’s congratulatory tweet will transport you to the 2000s

cricket

Sourav Ganguly’s impending election as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has left a lot of his former teammates elated. Twitter has been buzzing with congratulatory messages from the cricketing fraternity. The latest Indian cricketer to wish Ganguly on his elevation is off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was one of the key members of the Indian team that blossomed under Ganguly’s leadership .

“Harbhajan took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, “You are a leader who empower others to be a leader congratulations @SGanguly99 for becoming @BCCI president..I wish you all the best going forward..”

You are a leader who empower others to be a leader congratulations @SGanguly99 for becoming @BCCI president..I wish you all the best going forward.. 🤗🤗🙏 pic.twitter.com/l2Xj2rIahR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 16, 2019

Harbhajan played a pivotal role in India’s home series win over Steve Waugh’s all-conquering Australian side in 2001 and cemented his place in the team. He was India’s lead spinner ahead of Anil Kumble in the 2003 ICC World Cup campaign, where India reached the final under Ganguly’s captaincy.

Ganguly responded to Harbhajan’s tweet by asking for his support. The tweet brought back a sense a nostalgia for Indian cricket fans, who have seen the duo combine on the pitch to script many triumphs for Team India. “Thank u bhajju ...need your support in the same manner as u bowled from one end for india to win matches ..,” wrote Ganguly.

Thank u bhajju ...need your support in the same manner as u bowled from one end for india to win matches .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 16, 2019

Ganguly is set to be elected unopposed to the post of BCCI president during the board’s Annual General Meeting on October 23rd.

