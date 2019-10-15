e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

‘Your contributions will be important’ - Sourav Ganguly replies to VVS Laxman’s congratulatory message

The former Indian skipper is expected to be elected unopposed at the board’s Annual General Meeting on October 23.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
VVS Laxman with Sourav Ganguly.
VVS Laxman with Sourav Ganguly.(VVS Laxman/Twitter)
         

Batting legend VVS Laxman on Tuesday said Indian cricket will undoubtedly continue to prosper under former skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take over the reins of the BCCI. Ganguly, a veteran 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, on Monday filed his nominations papers for the post of BCCI president in Mumbai. The former Indian skipper is expected to be elected unopposed at the board’s Annual General Meeting on October 23.

Also read: Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded

“Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI. I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper. Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada,” Laxman tweeted.

 

Ganguly thanked his former teammate for the congratulatory message. “Thank u VVS ..your contributions will be very important,” Ganguly tweeted.

 

The 47-year-old, one of the finest Indian captains, will hold the post of the BCCI President for a mere nine months. He will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:02 IST

tags
top news
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
trending topics
PakistanIndian ArmyKoena MitraSunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyAPJ Abdul KalamPMC BankMohena Singh
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket