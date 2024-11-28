Sourav Ganguly texted Vaughan, rubbed salt into ex-England captain's wounds after India deal crushing blow to Australia

Amid Michael Vaughan's prediction that Australia will beat India 3-1 to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sourav Ganguly reminded the former England captain not to get too ahead of himself. After Ganguly had responded to Vaughan's bold claims by warning him not to count out India, the ex-India skipper added insult to injury even before the result of the Perth Test came out. Vaughan, in the latest episode of Clube Prairie Fire, revealed that on Day 2 of the Perth Test, he received a cheeky text from Ganguly, which was anything but humble. Sourav Ganguly (R) issued a timely reminder to Michael Vaughan(Getty)

Ganguly's text landed in Vaughan's phone shortly after India, getting bowled out for 150 in the first innings, had bowled Australia out for 104 and took a 46-run lead. As it turns out, the lead proved beneficial as India batted Australia out of the Test by batting long in their second innings and posting 487/6 declared. It meant that Australia had to chase down 534 to win, replying to which they could only muster 238, thus losing the series opener by 295 runs. Ganguly predicted that the series could be levelled at 1-1 heading into the third Test in Brisbane. And well, as things stand, the first part of this prediction is dead on right.

"I'll read you something from Sourav, lads. I like humbleness in anyone that comes on the podcast. It's very important that they're very humble. But just to read this text message that he sent me. When did the game start? Friday, right? India got bowled out for 150, and then they got Australia for 104. And this arrived at 12 minutes past 5 on Saturday. 'Hi Michael… My prediction is going well,'" he said, triggering a laugh.

Vaughan surprised at Australia's tactics

Vaughan, still adamant on his stand, refused to change his prediction: "No, we said 3-1, so the one has happened," added Vaughan. Weighing in on the Test match, Vaughan was high on praise for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struck a century in his first Test Down Under. Out for a duck, Jaiswal completed his 4th Test ton in the second dig and added 201 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul – India's highest opening partnership in a Test match in Australia. But taking nothing away from the 22-year-old, Vaughan was startled with Australia's approach against the youngster.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is the best young player in the world. He gets a nought and then gets 161 – he played defensively, then left the ball – and was flamboyant at the right time. But I was absolutely staggered that Australia didn't pepper him. Young player, you might as well whack him on the shoulder, get fielders close in. Just do it. Just pepper him for 40-50 minutes," Vaughan said while expressing his surprise.

"In the past, a young player comes to play here. You might give him 20 minutes and say, 'Alright, I'm going to go after him'. Brett Lee. Dizzy [Jason Gillespie]. Heck, Steve Waugh would have himself bowled a few bouncers, so I was a little bit surprised to see how tame Australia were in the field. I thought they could be a bit more aggressive."