Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh turn up at Delhi Capitals trials: IPL 2027 coaching reset rumours gather momentum

Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh’s presence at Delhi Capitals’ trials in Bengaluru for the IPL 2027 season has sparked fresh intrigue over the franchise’s plans ahead of the tournament. Neither former India cricketer nor the franchise has made an official announcement about their roles, but their involvement at the Just Cricket Academy has intensified speculation that DC are heading for a major coaching overhaul.

Sourav Ganguly earlier coached Pretoria Capitals in SA20

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Their presence is particularly significant given Ganguly’s deep association with the franchise and Yuvraj’s growing profile in coaching and player development. While their appearance at the trials does not confirm any change, it has inevitably raised questions over whether the Capitals are preparing for a major reset ahead of IPL 2027.

Yuvraj set for DC batting coach role?

The speculation around Yuvraj first surfaced after a PTI report stated that the former India all-rounder was set to become Delhi’s new batting coach. Yuvraj was spotted standing behind the umpire during the trials, closely watching the batters and assessing their performances.

Yuvraj, who was India’s Player of the Tournament during both the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup campaigns, would bring considerable experience to a batting group that has struggled for consistency in recent seasons.

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{{^usCountry}} The same PTI report also stated that Ganguly, who recently served as head coach of Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, is set to take over as Director of Cricket at the Delhi franchise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The same PTI report also stated that Ganguly, who recently served as head coach of Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, is set to take over as Director of Cricket at the Delhi franchise. {{/usCountry}}

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“There will be a complete overhaul of the coaching staff in Delhi Capitals as JSW will be running the management for the 2027-28 seasons as per the agreement. The trio comprising Venugopal Rao, Hemang Badani and Munaf Patel, who were appointed by co-owners GMR, will make way for new support staff,” an IPL source tracking the development told PTI in June.

As per the agreement between the co-owners, GMR and JSW take turns managing the men’s team for two-year periods.

During the Bengaluru trials, Ganguly was also seen alongside another new coaching staff member, former India spinner Amit Mishra.

Ganguly-Yuvraj reunion at DC

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The possible reunion is intriguing given Ganguly’s history with Yuvraj. Ganguly was Yuvraj’s first international captain and played a significant role in the early stages of the left-hander’s India career.

The PTI report had also suggested that Ganguly was keen to bring Yuvraj into the Delhi setup, potentially giving the franchise a combination of experience, player development and familiarity with the Indian cricket system.

Ganguly’s proposed role would extend beyond the men’s team. He has previously been involved with JSW’s Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 and has also overseen the Delhi Capitals women’s team, while Yuvraj’s expected responsibilities would be focused on the men’s side.

DC eye major reset after two poor seasons

The timing of the overhaul is significant. Delhi Capitals have missed the IPL playoffs in each of the last two seasons, while their planning, strategy and player recruitment at the auction have also come under scrutiny.

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With JSW set to take charge of the men’s team for the next two seasons, the franchise appears to be looking at a broader reset rather than simply changing one or two members of the support staff.

Another major question surrounding the Capitals is their potential squad reshuffle. Rishabh Pant is reportedly set to leave Lucknow Super Giants, raising the possibility of a trade involving the former Delhi captain. If that materialises, DC could look to bring back Pant in exchange for one or two players from their existing setup, adding another major storyline to what could be a busy rebuild ahead of IPL 2027.