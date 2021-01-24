South Africa enter the unknown in first test against Pakistan
Experienced batsman Faf du Plessis says South Africa must master the unfamiliar conditions and home captain Babar Azam when they play their first test in Pakistan since 2007 in the opening match of a two-game series that starts in Karachi on Tuesday.
South Africa return to Pakistan for the first time since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in the city of Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.
Both sides have a fresh look about them, the tourists introduced a number of new players for their 2-0 home series win over Sri Lanka this month, while Pakistan named nine uncapped players in their squad.
"I think both South Africa and Pakistan are probably similarly placed where they are in terms of the teams," Du Plessis told reporters. "Quite a lot of inexperience and not a lot of Test caps.
"We are expecting it to be a very, very tough ask, they are a very dangerous team in their home conditions."
Pakistan will have Babar back after he missed recent tests in New Zealand with a fractured thumb.
"Having Babar is massive for them. He is up there with the top three batters in the world. His last two seasons, in all formats, have been nothing short of remarkable," Du Plessis said.
South Africa admit uncertainty over what to expect from the conditions. Pakistan has traditionally been more seamer friendly than other sub-continent countries, but early indications are that might not be the case this time around.
"It’s about making sure you are looking at two or three ways of getting off strike," Du Plessis said when discussing a trial by spin.
"You need to make sure you’ve got some plans to either get ones or have scoring options to get some boundaries."
FEARLESS CRICKET
Babar has urged his side to take a positive approach and dictate the flow of the match.
"I want the team to play positive, aggressive and fearless cricket," he said. "We need to be good enough against top-quality sides if we want ourselves to be considered a top team and for that, we need to win series."
The hosts have won only one of their previous seven tests against South Africa in Pakistan, with the visitors claiming two victories to go with four draws.
The second test will be played in Rawalpindi from Feb. 4.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant is my hero, go-to person
- It was a quiet welcome as the youngster returned home to Mohali with the country still celebrating the 2-1 comeback victory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Core is still there': Gambhir points out 'difference between KKR and RCB'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin recalls what irked Indian cricketers before Brisbane Test
- India off-spinner R Ashwin explained why the Indian cricketers were against going under another round of strict quarantine before the Brisbane Test. Ashwin gave the example of the Queensland government’s decision to allow a certain capacity of spectators to give reasons behind India’s firm stance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravindra Jadeja reveals dressing room discussion after Adelaide loss
- Despite being ahead for most of the Test, the Indian batting order bowed down to the Australia pace attack on Day 3, getting bowled out for 36 (with Mohammed Shami getting injured).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hogg suggests Pant should replace Iyer, Samson in limited-overs series
- On his latest video on Youtube, Hogg was asked by fan if India should consider including Pant in the limited-overs series against England which begins next month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘See you soon’: England all-rounder Ben Stokes heads to India ahead of series
- Team India are currently leading the World Test Championship standings with 71.1 PCT % (percentage of points earned) while England are in the fourth position with 65.2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pietersen wants ECB to 'print' Dravid's email and give it to young Eng batsmen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Australian players were inside, we were not allowed to use the lift: Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to be best keeper-batsman: Raina recalls Pant's words at training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa enter the unknown in first test against Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hussain urges England to 'rethink' decision to rest Bairstow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Sehwag in this team: Swann advises England on how to bowl to 'patient' India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hussain not happy with England’s selection for first two Tests against India
- England have announced the squad for the first two Tests against India and there has been some controversy due to the absence of one batsman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Du Plessis says bubble life is not sustainable for players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox