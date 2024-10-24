Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Africa jump to 4th in WTC standings, beat Bangladesh to mark first Test win in Asia since 2014

ANI |
Oct 24, 2024 12:14 PM IST

The Proteas improved their point percentage to 47.62 with the victory, which helped them jump over New Zealand and England and take fourth place on the standings.

Dhaka [Bangladesh], : South Africa secured their first Test win in Asia after 2014, beating Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday, climbing to number four in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings.

South Africa jump to 4th in WTC standings, beat Bangladesh to mark first Test win in Asia since 2014
South Africa jump to 4th in WTC standings, beat Bangladesh to mark first Test win in Asia since 2014

The Proteas improved their point percentage to 47.62 with the victory, which helped them jump over New Zealand and England and take fourth place on the standings.

Bangladesh's loss sees their point-percentage drop to 30.56 and they continue to languish in seventh place with India and Australia still remaining in the top two spots on the standings.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field against South Africa, but the decision backfired as South Africa's pacers and spinners thrived in helpful conditions, bowling out Bangladesh for merely 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets each. Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 in 97 deliveries.

Bangladesh's spinners fought back, with Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan sharing seven wickets between them but a fighting ton from Kyle Verreynne backed by support from Mulder and Dane Piedt helped South Africa gain a massive lead of 202 runs. SA was skittled out for 308 runs.

South Africa bowlers took charge once more in the third innings with Rabada leading the way and had the hosts at 112/6 at one stage. However, Mehidy Hasan resisted for Bangladesh, stitching important stands with the lower-order to get the side to 307. Rabada eventually finished with 6/46, his best bowling figures in Asia.

Needing 106 runs to win, South Africa had little trouble during their chase in the fourth innings, guided by Tony de Zorzi's 41 in 52 balls, with seven fours and Tristan Stubbs' 30* in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six, taking the game by seven wickets.

The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will be played from October 29 in Chattogram.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 106 and 307 lose to South Africa: 308 and 106/3 by seven wickets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //