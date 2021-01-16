South Africa not easy to beat but Pakistan banking on home advantage: Misbah
South Africa have always been a difficult opposition but Pakistan will have the home advantage this time as they host the visitors for the first time in nearly 14 years, said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.
Back from New Zealand after a disappointing tour which ended with a 0-2 loss in the two-Test series, Pakistan will now play two Tests against South Africa at Karachi (January 26-30) and Rawalpindi (February 4-8), followed by a three-match T20I series at Lahore, beginning from February 11.
"South Africa has never been an easy side to beat, but them playing after 13 years in Pakistan will be an advantage for us, and we have a great chance to improve our record against them," Misbah said.
He said the two Test matches are part of the ICC World Championship and are very important for the home side which will try to get maximum points out of it to improve their position on the table.
"Playing at home ground is always encouraging for the players, and it reflected in our performances in the series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last year," Misbah said.
Pakistan won Tests against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in late 2019 and early 2020 at home but have lost successive away Test tours to Australia, England and New Zealand leading to a criticism of the team's performances and selection policies with Misbah under-fire.
Following their dismal tour of New Zealand, Pakistan's new chief selector Muhammad Wasim named nine uncapped players in a revamped 20-member squad for the test series against South Africa.
"The series against South Africa is an important one, and I am sure the players selected in the squad have the potential and hunger to give best results in the series," Misbah said.
The South African cricket team, which last toured Pakistan in late 2007, arrived in Karachi on Saturday.
The visiting team's head coach Mark Boucher cautioned his team, saying his batsmen will face a tough task against a "dangerous" side like Pakistan.
"Pakistan is a dangerous side at home; we will have to come up with a proper strategy to beat them at their own backyard," the former wicket-keeper said.
"The wickets here in Pakistan are batting friendly, and we are relying on our batsmen to score runs. Their confidence will be high after scoring runs against Sri Lanka. Our fast bowlers will have to work very hard to get wickets."
South Africa had drawn the two-Test series in 2010 and 2013 when Pakistan had hosted them in the United Arab Emirates, following a terrorists attacked on the Sri Lankan team bus at Lahore in 2009.
"Pakistan bowlers will have home advantage, so this series will be a test for our batsmen, but once they are successful in occupying the crease, they will be able to score freely," Boucher said.
"We are excited to play in Pakistan again, and expect a great series ahead with all focus on the game."
South Africa had won the two-Test series 1-0 during their last tour of Pakistan in 2007.
The visitors have been boosted by the return of top fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada from injuries and he picked up 17 wickets in the last series between the two sides at 18.70.
The last Test between the both sides was in January 2019 in Johannesburg which the home team won by 107 runs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's done better than what was expected from him': Zaheer lauds India debutant
- India vs Australia: Zaheer Khan, the former India quick, had nothing but good words about the India debutant, who bowled remarkably in the first innings of the Brisbane Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brisbane Test: Opening blows leave India a touch nervy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI apex body to discuss T20 World Cup tax relief
- BCCI had apprised its AGM last month that it was in talks with the government, but if no tax exemptions were given the board would have to meet the tax liability amounting to approximately ₹900 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakib Al Hasan included in Bangladesh squad for West Indies ODIs
- Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to international cricket after serving a year-long ban.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Shardul finds the right length, reins in the Aussie innings
- India vs Australia: In his first away Test, Shardul Thakur picked up 3/94, bowling 24 overs after Navdeep Saini went off injured on Day 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It wasn't movement, it was his talent': Sachin appreciates India pacer's effort
- India vs Australia: The fast bowler's effort was noticed and lauded by none other that former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who feels the fast bowler has an uncanny ability to produce challenging deliveries due to the many ways he has of holding the seam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘There's lot to like about him’: Aus assistant coach impressed with India bowler
- Sundar, Natarajan and Thakur bowled with a lot of heart, given the big names they were replacing in the team, but one of them in particular has caught the attention of Andrew McDonald, Australia’s assistant coach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It didn’t go down well’: When Ponting asked McGrath not to bowl with new ball
- Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting narrated an incident where he once asked Glenn McGrath to come second change, something the former quick did not approve of.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa not easy to beat but Pakistan banking on home advantage: Misbah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root returns to form with a fantastic double ton against Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warne, O'Keefe take a dig at Rishabh Pant for wearing shinny sunglasses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root's heartwarming gesture after scoring double ton trends on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Abuse is cheap, shows weakness': Chappell writes open letter to Paine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox