South Africa's De Bruyn to miss final Australia Test

Published on Dec 31, 2022

South Africa have already lost the three-test series after suffering defeats in the first two tests in Brisbane and Melbourne. The third test will begin on Wednesday.

South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn bats during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
South Africa middle-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn will miss their third and final test against Australia in Sydney because he will return home for the birth of his first child, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

De Bruyn had replaced Rassie van der Dussen in the second test, scoring 12 and 28 runs in each inning.

His absence could lead to Van der Dussen returning to the no. 3 position or offer reserve wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen an opportunity.

