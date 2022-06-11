South Africa unhe drop kar de’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hilarious reply to India's plan for David Miller query

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave a hilarious answer when he was asked about India's plans of bowling to David Miller in 2nd T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar said he would prefer if South Africa decide to drop Miller from the next match followed by a big laugh during the pre-match press conference on Saturday. Miller was the Player of the Match in South Africa's record 212-run chase in the series opener two nights ago in New Delhi. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 64 off 31 balls with five sixes to help South Africa reach their highest successful chase in T20Is with 5 balls to spare.

Bhuvneshwar who was taken apart Miller in the 18th over of the match, said it is indeed difficult to bowl to the left-hander considering the kind of form he is in.

"It is difficult (bowling to Miller). He is in such good form. Main toh chahunga South Africa unhe drop kar de par wo aisa karenge nahi (I would want South Africa to drop him but they would not do so (laughs). He batted so well in the IPL, we know his calibre. Bowling to him would be a challenge," he said.

The veteran right-arm seamer who got the early wicket of Temba Bavuma on Thursday but went for runs at the death admitted that bowling wasn't up to the mark in the first match but promised to come back strong in the next outing.

"As you said, the bowling was not upto the mark in the first game so we are expecting that we bowl better in the second T20I and we are able to win to level the series. We have four games remaining in this series, we have a chance to win the series. We have to bowl better, and we need to bat in the same fashion like the previous game.

"We discussed what went wrong. It was the first game of the series, everyone is coming out the IPL and almost everyone who is in the team had a good IPL. So everyone knows what needs to be done and the things we can improve on. As a bowling unit, we had an off day and we all want to make a comeback in the second T20I," he added.

South Africa are leading the five-match series 1-0.

