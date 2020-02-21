South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I in Johannesburg: Live cricket score and updates
SA vs AUS: Catch all the action of first T20I between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium through our live commentary.cricket Updated: Feb 21, 2020 21:14 IST
Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first in first T20I of three-match series. The action shifts to the field after pre-match build-up was dominated by the return of Steve Smith and David Warner. The duo are playing in South Africa for the first time since the infamous ball-tampering scandal.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
