South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I in Port Elizabeth: Live cricket score and updates

SA vs AUS: Catch all the action of second T20I between South Africa and Australia through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:15 IST
South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I in Port Elizabeth: Live cricket score and updates(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Toss: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Twenty20 international against Australia at St George’s Park. South Africa made three changes after suffering a record 107-run defeat in the first match in Johannesburg on Friday. Opening batsman Reeza Hendricks, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje came into the South African team in place of Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn. Australia named an unchanged side.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

