South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I in Port Elizabeth: Live cricket score and updates
SA vs AUS: Catch all the action of second T20I between South Africa and Australia through our live commentary.cricket Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:15 IST
Toss: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Twenty20 international against Australia at St George’s Park. South Africa made three changes after suffering a record 107-run defeat in the first match in Johannesburg on Friday. Opening batsman Reeza Hendricks, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje came into the South African team in place of Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn. Australia named an unchanged side.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.