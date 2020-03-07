e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Potchefstroom: Live cricket score and updates

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Potchefstroom: Live cricket score and updates

SA vs AUS: Catch all the action of the third ODI between South Africa and Australia through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Potchefstroom: Live cricket score and updates
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Potchefstroom: Live cricket score and updates(REUTERS)
         

Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia.Daryn Dupavillon made his ODI debut for Proteas. The hosts have already taken unassailable lead by winning the first two matches and will be looking to complete a series whitewash. No Mitchell Starc for the Aussies today as he has returned home to cheer wife Elyssa Healy in the ICC Women’s T20 final against Indian eves.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w/c), JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Daryn Dupavillon

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Joe Biden supported India-US nuclear deal, Bernie Sanders didn’t
Joe Biden supported India-US nuclear deal, Bernie Sanders didn’t
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news