South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Potchefstroom: Live cricket score and updates

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:22 IST

Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia.Daryn Dupavillon made his ODI debut for Proteas. The hosts have already taken unassailable lead by winning the first two matches and will be looking to complete a series whitewash. No Mitchell Starc for the Aussies today as he has returned home to cheer wife Elyssa Healy in the ICC Women’s T20 final against Indian eves.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w/c), JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Daryn Dupavillon

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood