South Africa vs England, 3rd T20I in Centurion: Live cricket score and updates

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:48 IST

Toss: South Africa won toss and elected to bat first against England in third and final match of the tour. The three-match is locked at 1-1 after Proteas won the first match by 1 runs and the visitors hit back by taking the second match by 2 runs.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood