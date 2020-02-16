South Africa vs England, 3rd T20I in Centurion: Live cricket score and updates
SA vs ENG: Catch all the action of third T20I between South Africa and England through our live commentary.cricket Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:48 IST
Toss: South Africa won toss and elected to bat first against England in third and final match of the tour. The three-match is locked at 1-1 after Proteas won the first match by 1 runs and the visitors hit back by taking the second match by 2 runs.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.