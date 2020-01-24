South Africa vs England, 4th Test Day 1 in Johannesburg: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:35 IST

Toss: England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers. Rain delayed the start of play by three hours and 20 minutes reducing the possible overs for the day to 65. England, who have come back from defeat in that opening Test to lead the series 2-1, made one change to the side that won the third Test in Port Elizabeth by an innings and 53 runs, with Chris Woakes coming in for off-spinner Dominic Bess. Fast bowler Jofra Archer was not considered after failing to recover sufficiently from an elbow injury. South Africa made three changes to the side that capitulated in Port Elizabeth. Left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks was selected to make his debut in place of the suspended Kagiso Rabada, while all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius replaced left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and batsman Temba Bavuma returned in place of Zubayr Hamza. The match marks the final Test for South African opening bowler Vernon Philander who is retiring at the end of the series. ((Courtesy AFP))

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks

England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad