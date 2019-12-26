e-paper
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England: Injured photographer delays play in Centurion Test

South Africa vs England: Injured photographer delays play in Centurion Test

Christiaan Kotze collapsed in severe pain from what was diagnosed as badly-sprained right knee ligaments and needed medical treatment on the spot before he was carried away on a stretcher.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2019 18:10 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Centurion
South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius hits a six.
South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius hits a six.(REUTERS)
         

Photographer Christiaan Kotze became part of the story on Thursday when he was injured in front of the sightscreen and caused a delay to the start of a Test match - and possibly contributed to South African batsman Dean Elgar’s wicket.

Kotze, on assignment for AFP, had finished shooting some pre-play images before the first Test between South Africa and England. He was walking in front of the sightscreen when he tripped on the boundary rope and then lost his footing on a slippery pitch cover.

He collapsed in severe pain from what was diagnosed as badly-sprained right knee ligaments and needed medical treatment on the spot before he was carried away on a stretcher.

READ: Why England cricket team players are wearing black armbands in Centurion Test

The start of the match was delayed by several minutes - and when it began Elgar played a loose shot and was caught behind down the leg side off the first ball of the match, delivered by James Anderson.

Kotze’s wife Catherine took over his ground level camera, while after treatment he hobbled up to a more comfortable position in the press box.

“I hope I didn’t cause Dean Elgar to lose concentration,” he said. “But when I was limping past some English guys they thanked me for the wicket.”

