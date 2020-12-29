South Africa vs England live score and updates 1st Test Day 4 at Centurion
South Africa vs England: Follow live score and updates from the first Test encounter between South Africa and England in Centurion.cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:48 IST
Live Updates: England will be hoping a good night’s rest for both captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will see them recover for Sunday’s play as they chase an unlikely victory in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park. Both players battled on Saturday with the illness that has hampered England since their arrival in South Africa but they will be needed for the fourth day where the game is set for a dramatic finish. England, 121-1 at stumps at the end of the third day, require another 255 runs to win with nine wickets standing, after being set an improbable victory target of 376.