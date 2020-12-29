e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England live score and updates 1st Test Day 4 at Centurion

South Africa vs England live score and updates 1st Test Day 4 at Centurion

South Africa vs England: Follow live score and updates from the first Test encounter between South Africa and England in Centurion.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
South Africa vs England: Follow live score and updates from the first Test encounter between South Africa and England in Centurion.
South Africa vs England: Follow live score and updates from the first Test encounter between South Africa and England in Centurion. (REUTERS)
         

Live Updates: England will be hoping a good night’s rest for both captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will see them recover for Sunday’s play as they chase an unlikely victory in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park. Both players battled on Saturday with the illness that has hampered England since their arrival in South Africa but they will be needed for the fourth day where the game is set for a dramatic finish. England, 121-1 at stumps at the end of the third day, require another 255 runs to win with nine wickets standing, after being set an improbable victory target of 376.

 

tags
top news
Hours before Hemant Soren’s swearing-in, Maoists blow up community centre in Khunti
Hours before Hemant Soren’s swearing-in, Maoists blow up community centre in Khunti
Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting citizenship law
Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting citizenship law
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
5 wounded in mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York
5 wounded in mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news